New UK Pensions Secretary Warned Against Meddling In Reforms
Nigel Green, chief executive of the deVere Group, called on Esther McVey to resist bringing in more radical change to the pensions industry, in which insurance companies play a key role, and to maintain regular dialog with the sector about any further regulatory overhauls.
Green's appeal comes after Prime Minister Theresa May promoted McVey from...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login