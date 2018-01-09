Firms Made 2.2B Nuisance Communications In 2017, Aviva Says

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 3:40 PM GMT) -- Consumers in the U.K. were “bombarded” with more than 2.2 billion insurance-related cold calls and text messages in 2017, according to the nation’s largest insurer, as it urged the government to accelerate legislation to ban the practice.



Aviva PLC said on Monday that citizens received more than 4,200 communications every minute last year, as firms sought to persuade people to make claims for personal injury and missold payment protection insurance.



Other calls encouraged savers to transfer funds from their pension savings under controversial freedoms introduced by...

