FTC Lawyers Slam LabMD's Retaliation Suit In DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (January 9, 2018, 5:56 PM EST) -- A pair of Federal Trade Commission attorneys asked the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday to quash cancer-testing company LabMD’s claim they initiated an administrative enforcement action against the company in retaliation for disparaging public statements about the FTC by LabMD's owner.



A D.C. federal judge erred in denying a motion to dismiss a suit alleging FTC attorneys Ruth Yodaiken and Alain Sheer violated the First Amendment rights of LabMD Inc. and its sole shareholder, Michael J. Daugherty, by recommending agency action against the company in retaliation for...

To view the full article, register now.