Global Standards-Setter Preps Brexit Plan For Derivatives

Law360, London (January 9, 2018, 6:46 PM GMT) -- The International Swaps and Derivatives Association said Tuesday it is drafting new documentation for derivatives transactions that will conform with French and Irish law and allow disputes to take place in a European Union court after the U.K. leaves the bloc.



ISDA, the global standards setter for derivatives markets, said on Twitter it is drawing up new “master agreements” governed by French and Irish law to provide European governing law and jurisdiction options for transaction disputes, in addition to the existing English, Japanese and New York...

