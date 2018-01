$179M Fraudster Arrested Boarding Flight To Ecuador

Law360, Springfield (January 9, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- The former CEO of First Farmers Financial, who pled guilty in 2016 to running a $179 million real estate investment fraud, was arrested over the weekend while attempting to board a private jet to Ecuador two days before his Tuesday scheduled sentencing.



The details of Patel’s attempted flight to South America and subsequent arrest in Florida were detailed in court documents Monday, which said Patel had paid his travel companion — identified only as “K.T.” in the court filings — $40,000 to arrange the trip. Patel,...

