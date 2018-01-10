Expert Analysis

Reg A-Plus Is Perfect For Cryptocurrency Offerings

By Aaron Kaplan January 10, 2018, 4:42 PM EST

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 4:42 PM EST) -- Over the past five years, entities conducting initial coin offerings have chosen to do so outside of the framework provided by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. regulatory agency charged with supervision over the corporate sector, the capital markets, the securities and investment instruments market, and the investing public, under the general belief that sales of such tokens to the general public were not securities. Issuers have made the argument that coins (tokens) are pieces of software that gave purchasers some permission or right...
