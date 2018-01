Hinshaw & Culbertson Pulls In 6 Ex-Sedgwick Attys In Calif.

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP has announced it was bolstering its West Coast practice with the addition of six attorneys from recently shuttered Sedgwick LLP to its Los Angeles and San Francisco offices.



The firm said Jan. 9 that Eugene Brown Jr., Amee A. Mikacich and Dennis G. Rolstad have joined its San Francisco office as partners and that partners Edward A. Stumpp and Robert C. Bohner and associate Jenna Nguyen have joined its Los Angeles office, adding depth in key litigation areas such as product liability,...

