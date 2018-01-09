FTC Sues To Block Supplement Co.’s Cancer Treatment Ads

By Adam Rhodes

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a Florida federal court to stop dietary supplement company CellMark Biopharma LLC and its founder from touting their cancer-related malnutrition and cognitive impairment-fighting products as “clinically proven,” which the agency said isn’t true.

In its suit, the FTC alleged Monday that from January 2016 to January 2017, founder Derek Vest authorized CellMark to sell and advertise its malnutrition-fighting supplement drink CellAssure and cognitive impairment-fighting product Cognify as clinically proven. In actuality, the agency alleged, there are no human clinical studies on...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Federal Trade Commission v. Cellmark Biopharma, LLC et al


Case Number

2:18-cv-00014

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

John E. Steele

Date Filed

January 9, 2018

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular