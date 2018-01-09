FTC Sues To Block Supplement Co.’s Cancer Treatment Ads

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 6:33 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission urged a Florida federal court to stop dietary supplement company CellMark Biopharma LLC and its founder from touting their cancer-related malnutrition and cognitive impairment-fighting products as “clinically proven,” which the agency said isn’t true.



In its suit, the FTC alleged Monday that from January 2016 to January 2017, founder Derek Vest authorized CellMark to sell and advertise its malnutrition-fighting supplement drink CellAssure and cognitive impairment-fighting product Cognify as clinically proven. In actuality, the agency alleged, there are no human clinical studies on...

