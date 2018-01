FCA Rebukes Risky Spreadbet Firms For Compliance Failures

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 1:21 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning on Wednesday to firms operating in the high-risk market in contracts for difference, urging them to improve their procedures after it said it was concerned about the way the speculative products were being sold.



The FCA says most firms in the "high-risk" market were failing to meet requirements for customer due diligence and managing conflicts of interest. (AP) The FCA said it has written to the chief executives of all U.K. providers and distributors of CFD products, telling them...

