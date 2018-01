Investment Fund Knew UK Land Deal Was Bad, Law Firm Says

Law360, London (January 10, 2018, 4:27 PM GMT) -- A U.K. law firm being sued for around £5.6 million ($7.6 million) in a dispute over a Scottish land deal claimed in court papers filed this month that it had expressed concerns over an allegedly over-priced transaction that a distressed asset investor says went ahead to its "manifest" disadvantage.



Linder M Realisations LLP said in defense papers filed with the High Court in London on Jan 5. that it had made “abundantly clear” to its designated contact at Advalorem Value Asset Fund Ltd. that it suspected...

