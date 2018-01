Tens Of Thousands Of Walmart Workers Win Labor Row Cert.

Law360, New York (January 10, 2018, 10:39 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted certification Tuesday to three classes of Walmart workers who claim the big-box retailer underpaid them for missing lunch breaks and did not provide enough information on their pay stubs.



U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh found that many of Wal-Mart Stores Inc.’s arguments against certification of the three classes — ranging in size from nearly 52,000 to nearly 76,000 workers — attacked the legal merits of the workers’ arguments, which is not allowed at the certification stage.



The first class that...

