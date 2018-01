Texas Atty Can't Duck SEC Suit Over Pump-And-Dump Scheme

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 2:24 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday refused to toss the SEC’s claims against a Texas attorney linked to another's scheme to take control of two companies and "pump and dump" the stock, ruling the agency had shown enough evidence he was negligent or complicit in conveying the false information.



The SEC will be able to continue with its claims that securities attorney Norman Reynolds, who practices in Houston, made false statements in order to get authorization for stock transactions that enabled New York City attorney Mustafa...

To view the full article, register now.