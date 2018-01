DQ King & Spalding In Vaccine Patent Row, Ex-Client Says

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 5:56 PM EST) -- A German pharmaceutical company asked a New York state court Wednesday to bar King & Spalding LLP from representing two animal vaccine manufacturers in international arbitration stemming from a license agreement relating to vaccine transport technology, saying the firm was previously its own "trusted counsel."



Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and two companies it owns, Merial Inc. and that company's French subsidiary, Merial SAS, argue that the Biglaw firm should be disqualified from representing the U.S.-based Phibro Animal Health Corp. and its Israeli subsidiary, Abic Biological Laboratories Ltd.,...

