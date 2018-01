$605M Takata MDL Settlement Overpays Attys, Drivers Say

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:32 PM EST) -- Two Honda owners have objected in Florida federal court to the proposed $605 million settlement the automaker reached to exit multidistrict litigation over defective Takata air bags, arguing in part that the 30 percent sought by class counsel is too high.



Current Honda owner Reyna Sarmiento and former Honda owner Kervin Walsh on Monday separately argued that the amount requested by class counsel is incompatible with the amount of work the attorneys have done. The attorneys want to be paid as if they had spent 10...

