How FERC Redefined 'Grid Resilience'

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 12:10 PM EST) -- In a unanimous order issued January 8, 2018, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ended further consideration of the U.S. Department of Energy’s controversial Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Grid Reliability and Resilience Pricing in Docket No. RM18-1-000. Nonetheless, the commission pledged to continue its inquiry into grid resilience, albeit on different terms than previously set out in the NOPR.



The commission instituted a new proceeding in Docket No. AD18-7-000 to analyze grid resilience in the context of RTOs and ISOs. The proceeding, Grid Resilience in Regional Transmission...

