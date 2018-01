3rd Circ. Won't Revive Insurance Claim In Sandy Mold Suit

Law360, Trenton (January 11, 2018, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a New Jersey couple’s suit alleging their Merchants Mutual Insurance Co. settlement for Superstorm Sandy damage fell short of what they were owed under their homeowners’ policy, ruling that the record showed the insurer fulfilled its obligations for mold damage coverage.



The three-judge panel found that the Merchants Mutual policy held my Maryann and Warren Andrews covered mold, but excluded mold caused from certain types of water and therefore didn’t warrant coverage for all the mold in the...

