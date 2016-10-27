Eddie Bauer Workers Win Cert. In Bag Check Class Action

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:30 PM EST) -- Nearly 1,100 Eddie Bauer retail workers in California won certification Wednesday in a class action alleging they weren’t paid for time spent undergoing security checks before leaving the store.



U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman certified four causes of action brought by plaintiff Stephanie Heredia, including allegations that hourly workers at Eddie Bauer weren’t paid minimum wages and overtime under California labor law for off-the-clock “exit inspections.” The judge also certified claims for improper wage statements and violation of the California Unfair Competition Law.



In analyzing...

