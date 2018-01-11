EY Hires Top Financial Fraud Exec From PwC

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 4:01 PM GMT) -- Accountancy giant Ernst & Young has appointed the former international forensics chief from rival PricewaterhouseCoopers to head its 4,500-strong global fraud investigation and dispute group serving the banking and insurance industries.



Andrew Gordon told Law360 that he will oversee a team spread across 75 countries in his new role. The service helps clients with emerging regulatory challenges, including complying with tough new European data rules and dealing with an increasingly interconnected network of global watchdogs.



“We’re seeing larger fines being handed down and better and more...

