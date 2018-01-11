UK Moves To Soften Solvency II Reporting Rules For Insurers

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 12:56 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority said on Thursday it plans to ease solvency reporting requirements for insurers under Europe's capital rulebook with what it called the "most extensive package of reforms possible."



The PRA, a supervisory arm of the Bank of England, wants to help smaller insurers by lowering the thresholds for the capital they must hold under the directive. (AP) The domestic regulator has proposed making changes to the European Union’s Solvency II directive, which it believes will benefit smaller insurers by lowering the thresholds...

