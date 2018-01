UK Financial Sector Could Lose 119K Jobs Post-Brexit: Report

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 2:19 PM GMT) -- A "no-deal" Brexit could cause the loss of 119,000 jobs in the U.K.'s financial and professional services industry and lead to a €5.4 billion ($6.5 billion) slump in investment by 2030, an independent economic forecast warned on Thursday.



The economic analysis, commissioned by the Mayor of London, shows that in the worst scenario — a no-deal exit from the European Union, in which the U.K. does not remain in the single market or customs union — half a million jobs will be lost across all sectors in...

