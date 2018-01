Finance, Insurance Marketing Firms Fined For Spamming

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 5:01 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s data watchdog fined four financial services and insurance claims firms a total of £600,000 ($812,600) on Thursday after hundreds of complaints of harassment from the public prompted it to investigate their marketing methods.



The Information Commissioner's Office said the four firms bombarded individuals with a total of 44 million spam emails, 15 million nuisance calls and a million spam texts. All four businesses broke the law by failing to obtain the consumers' consent before contacting them.



"Firms cannot get away with failing to follow the...

