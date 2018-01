Reader’s Digest Takes $2.1M Tax Refund Bid To 2nd Circ.

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- The publisher of Reader's Digest urged the Second Circuit on Wednesday to revive its bid to recover an alleged tax overpayment of more than $2.1 million, arguing that a New York federal court had interpreted the relevant refund statute too narrowly.



Trusted Media Brands Inc., which publishes Reader's Digest and other magazines, has appealed a late September order from U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas that granted the U.S. government’s motion to dismiss the company’s refund suit. The dispute stems from late 2011, when Trusted Media...

