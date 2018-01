NOAA Seeking $1M Penalties Against Jailed 'Codfather'

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday accused a New England fishing industry giant known as "the Codfather," 28 businesses that belong to him and two of his scallop boat captains of flouting the Magnuson-Stevens Act, saying it will seek nearly $1 million in penalties.



NOAA spokeswoman Kate Brogan confirmed via email Thursday that the agency had issued a charging document against Carlos Rafael, his businesses and his captains. She provided a summary of the information contained within the document, although she declined to provide...

