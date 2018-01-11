House OKs Surveillance Renewal, Rejects Warrant Amendment

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (January 11, 2018, 1:37 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a measure to renew government surveillance powers Thursday, after voting down reforms that would have required warrants to gather intelligence on Americans swept up in foreign surveillance.

Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., seen here Jan. 10, said before Thursday's vote that the FISA program is “our nation’s most indispensable national security tool.” (AP) The bill passed on a 256-164 vote Thursday, sending the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to the U.S. Senate before it would have officially...
