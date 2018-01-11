Regulator, Carrillion In Talks Over £580M Pension Deficit

By William Shaw

Law360, London (January 11, 2018, 6:42 PM GMT) -- The U.K. pensions regulator on Thursday revealed that it is holding close discussions with troubled construction giant Carrillion PLC, which is running a £580 million ($786 million) deficit in its pension insurance scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority is already investigating the Wolverhampton-based company in relation to the “timeliness and content” of corporate announcements made between December 2016 and last July, Carrillion announced on Jan. 3.

Government officials are now drawing up contingency plans for the company to cover “all eventualities,” Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told...
