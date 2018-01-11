Regulator, Carrillion In Talks Over £580M Pension Deficit
The Financial Conduct Authority is already investigating the Wolverhampton-based company in relation to the “timeliness and content” of corporate announcements made between December 2016 and last July, Carrillion announced on Jan. 3.
Government officials are now drawing up contingency plans for the company to cover “all eventualities,” Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login