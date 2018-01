BREAKING: Bannon Hires Quinn Emanuel Amid House Russia Probe

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 3:03 PM EST) -- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, who stepped down this week from his role at Breitbart News after a public falling-out with President Donald Trump, has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP partner Bill Burck to represent him as he prepares to testify before the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.



Burck confirmed Thursday to Law360 that he is representing Bannon. The former Trump White House adviser and campaign CEO is gearing up for his interview with House investigators next week....

