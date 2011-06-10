Escobar Erases Nursing Co.'s $350M FCA Verdict

By Jeff Overley

Law360, New York (January 11, 2018, 6:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday vaporized a roughly $350 million False Claims Act verdict against a nursing home operator, saying there isn’t evidence the government would have declined payment if aware of alleged billing violations.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday relied on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Universal Health Services v. Escobar. The Escobar decision found that continued government reimbursement after fraud allegations emerge is “very strong evidence” that the allegations weren’t material.

According to Thursday’s ruling, after a...
Case Title

Ruckh v. CMC II, LLC et al


Case Number

8:11-cv-01303

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: False Claims Act

Judge

Steven D. Merryday

Date Filed

June 10, 2011

