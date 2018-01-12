EU Consumers To Benefit As PSD2 Launches, Commission Says

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 1:53 PM GMT) -- Consumers and business will benefit from the overhaul of payments services legislation which was entering into force across the bloc this weekend, the European Commission claimed on Friday.



The new requirements in the revised Payment Services Directive, known as PSD2, which were taking effect on Jan. 13, are designed to help legislation keep pace with a “rapidly evolving market,” the European Union's executive said.



“This legislation is another step toward a digital single market in the EU,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president at the Commission in charge...

