FCA Names 94 Potentially Illegal Sellers of Risky Products

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 3:59 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority published a list of 94 firms on Friday that it believes are illegally selling risky investment products known as binary options without authorization, flexing its muscle after taking over regulation of the sector on Jan. 3.



The regulator said it compiled the list using information it had received from customers and other agencies and by monitoring the binary options markets. It said it suspects that many of the firms have registered false addresses and are in fact operating from overseas.



“The FCA is...

