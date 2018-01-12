Regulator May Order Ex-BHS Owner To Pay Into Pension Plan
Dominic Chappell, who bought the now-defunct department store chain for just £1, was convicted on Thursday of failing to turn over information to The Pensions Regulator during its investigation of a £571 million ($778 million) deficit in the BHS retirement savings scheme.
The sale swiftly triggered an investigation by TPR, which was concerned about the investments of more...
