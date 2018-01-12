Regulator May Order Ex-BHS Owner To Pay Into Pension Plan

Law360, London (January 12, 2018, 11:52 AM GMT) -- The U.K. pensions regulator said on Friday that it may order the former owner of British Home Stores to pay into the retail chain’s troubled pension scheme within weeks.



Dominic Chappell, who bought the now-defunct department store chain for just £1, was convicted on Thursday of failing to turn over information to The Pensions Regulator during its investigation of a £571 million ($778 million) deficit in the BHS retirement savings scheme.



The sale swiftly triggered an investigation by TPR, which was concerned about the investments of more...

