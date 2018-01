'Creeping Risk' Of Consumer Debt Has PRA Eyeing Banks

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 1:37 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Prudential Regulation Authority will step up its scrutiny of the procedures that banks use to manage their exposure to mounting consumer debt, the watchdog's chief told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.



The chief of the PRA, the regulatory arm of the Bank of England, has told politicians the watchdog is concerned that banks are too reliant on “recent benign conditions." (AP) Sam Woods, chief executive officer of the PRA — the regulatory arm of the Bank of England — told the Treasury Select Committee...

To view the full article, register now.