Fracking Case Now Moot, Ute Indian Tribe Tells 10th Circ.

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 2:23 PM EST) -- The Ute Indian Tribe on Thursday told the Tenth Circuit that an appeal of a lower court order striking down the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's strengthening of regulations for fracking on federal and Native American lands should be tossed, saying the case is moot because the rule at issue has been axed.



The tribe asked the appellate court to vacate its decision that tossed litigation challenging the Obama-era federal rule strengthening hydraulic fracturing regulations and asked to send it back to the district court with...

