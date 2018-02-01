Tax Law Muddles Foreign Investors' Calculations, Pros Say

Law360, New York (February 1, 2018, 3:10 PM EST) -- Foreign investors in the U.S. will have to recalculate their tax liabilities more frequently to conform to provisions in the federal tax reform law, Deloitte’s Asia-Pacific tax leaders said in a new webcast.



The tax specialists focused in their Tuesday webcast on new U.S. tax law provisions for business interest expense limitation and the base erosion and anti-abuse tax. The provisions created a much more fact-dependent calculation of investor liability, which requires more frequent, model-driven calculations to update investors' liabilities each year, they said.



“Much of...

To view the full article, register now.