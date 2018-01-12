BREAKING: High Court To Review Tribal Fishing Rights Ruling

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up the state of Washington’s challenge to a Ninth Circuit decision ordering the state to replace hundreds of culverts to protect tribal salmon fishing rights.



The high court granted Washington’s certiorari petition concerning a Ninth Circuit panel’s June 2016 ruling that the culverts — built when roads cross a river or stream — degrade fish habitat and decimate fish populations, in violation of federal treaties with several tribes.



As is customary, the justices’ decision appeared in a list...

