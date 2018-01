BREAKING: High Court To Review Law Firm's Debt Discharge Challenge

Law360, New York (January 12, 2018, 4:42 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider a circuit split over the dischargeability of debt in bankruptcy, taking up an appeal launched by an Atlanta-based law firm trying to preserve a claim against an individual debtor.



The high court accepted the appeal launched by Lamar Archer & Cofrin LLP, a creditor to a bankrupt individual, seeking clarity over the meaning of a Bankruptcy Code provision dealing with the dischargeability of a common type of debt. While the code prohibits the discharge of debts that result...

