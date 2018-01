UK Lawmakers Mull Offshore Finance Beneficial Ownership Rule

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 6:03 PM GMT) -- The House of Lords started a two-day debate Monday on whether the U.K. should adopt amendments to anti-money laundering legislation that would require it to help British offshore territories that want information on beneficial owners who operate behind investment firms and trusts registered in those countries.



The upper house of Parliament is examining proposed rules that would force the U.K. to assist the governments of Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat and the Turks and Caicos Islands in establishing a register of...

