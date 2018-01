Spanish Bank Investors Take Resolution Case To Top EU Court

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 5:14 PM GMT) -- A Spanish association representing retail investors has launched legal action at a top European Union court against the European Central Bank and the Single Resolution Board, challenging their decision to put Banco Popular Espanol in resolution.



The case filed with the General Court of the European Union joins similar claims made against EU banking authorities.



Activa Minoristas del Popular wants the court to annul the Single Resolution Board’s June 2017 decision to resolve the failing bank and declare that “it is null and void as from...

