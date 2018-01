Ex-BHS Owner Faces 'Unlimited' Fine By Judge, Regulator Warns

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 3:35 PM GMT) -- The former owner of British Home Stores could be handed an unlimited fine for failing to cooperate with an investigation when he comes before a judge later this week, the U.K. pensions regulator said on Monday.



Dominic Chappell is expected to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire on Friday after a district judge convicted him on Jan. 11 of failing to provide information that had been demanded by The Pensions Regulator, known as TPR.



The regulator launched its investigation into a £571 million ($788 million) hole...

