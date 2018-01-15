Ropes & Gray Snags Financial Crime Atty From Clifford Chance

Law360, London (January 15, 2018, 5:48 PM GMT) -- Ropes & Gray LLP announced Monday it has hired a partner from Clifford Chance LLP who brings with her over 20 years of experience advising on financial crime investigations and prosecutions.



Judith Seddon will join Ropes and Gray’s London office to co-lead the firm’s international risk practice alongside Amanda Raad, who has been at the firm since 2008. Her start-date has yet to be finalized, according to a Ropes & Gray spokesman.



Seddon advises clients on U.K. and cross-border criminal and regulatory probes, spanning white-collar crime,...

