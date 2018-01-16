EU Auditors Say ECB Must Sharpen Up Over Failing Banks

Law360, London (January 16, 2018, 3:17 PM GMT) -- The European Central Bank’s procedures for identifying failing banks and intervening to help are flawed, the European Union's auditing agency said in a report Tuesday that recommended a series of improvements.



The European Court of Auditors, an independent EU institution which oversees the bloc’s financial health, said the central bank has satisfactory resources to determine recovery plans and supervise banks in crisis. But it lacks guidance for determining whether a bank is in crisis — and on what to do then.



“Guidance for early intervention assessments...

