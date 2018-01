Challenge To DACA Rollback Sees Some Claims Trimmed

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 2:30 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Friday trimmed some of the claims in five related lawsuits challenging the Trump administration’s plan to roll back the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program several days after he issued a nationwide injunction to prevent the administration from moving forward with its plan.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup tossed the plaintiffs’ claims that the rescission of DACA was not valid on the grounds that no notice-and-comment procedures were implemented since the initial policy didn’t require the procedures, dismissed their due process...

