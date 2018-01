Gibson Dunn Guides MGM Growth Offer To Buy VICI Properties

Law360, Minneapolis (January 16, 2018, 1:33 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP is representing MGM Growth Properties LLC in connection with its proposal, announced Tuesday, to buy fellow triple-net-lease real estate investment trust VICI Properties Inc. for $19.50 a share for all outstanding shares.



MGM said on Tuesday that the combined company would be the largest triple-net-lease REIT. Through triple-net leases, which REIT landlords commonly use, tenants generally pay property insurance and taxes, in addition to rent. The value of the deal was not immediately known.



MGM Growth, which trades under the "MGP"...

To view the full article, register now.