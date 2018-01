Recent Law School Grads Wary About Degree's Value: Survey

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 4:05 PM EST) -- Recent law school graduates were more likely to spend time after graduation in career limbo and had a much bleaker opinion of the value of their degree than their older counterparts, according to a new report released on Tuesday.



The survey, which was conducted by Gallup on behalf of the AccessLex Institute, found that although the majority of law school graduates still have a positive view of their legal education, those who graduated either after the Great Recession or with high student debt had a less...

