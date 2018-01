Sen. Dems. Unite On Effort To Reverse Net Neutrality Order

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 7:18 PM EST) -- With one GOP senator on board, Senate Democrats Tuesday voiced unanimous support for legislation to reinstate so-called net neutrality rules barring internet service providers from throttling delivery speeds for web content based on corporate deals.



All 49 Democratic senators have lined up behind a resolution that would overturn a December vote by the Federal Communications Commission to withdraw the Obama-era Open Internet Order, meaning just two GOP Senate votes would be needed to pass the resolution under a law that allows Congress to overturn recent executive...

