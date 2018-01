EU Court Backs France's €1.4B Recovery From Electric Co.

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- The French government's recovery of €1.37 billion ($1.7 billion) in tax breaks from an electric company was proper because the amount constituted illegal state aid, the General Court of the European Union ruled Tuesday, upholding the European Commission's latest decision in the long-running dispute.



The ruling supports the commission's decisions in both July 2015 and December 2003 that France had improperly waived a tax claim from Électricité de France SA valued at €888.9 million, according to a news release from the court. The government declined to collect the...

