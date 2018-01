NJ Judge Appointed To Lead State Tax Court

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 6:55 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Tuesday named Judge Joseph Andresini, a jurist whose three decades in law have included stints in private practice and as a municipal court prosecutor and public defender, as presiding judge of the state’s Tax Court, the Administrative Office of the Courts announced.



Currently a Tax Court judge, Judge Andresini replaces Judge Patrick DeAlmeida, who has been elevated to the Appellate Division after eight years in the presiding judge role. The appointment is effective immediately, the AOC said. The Tax Court...

