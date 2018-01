Manafort, Gates Trial Delayed Until Fall At Earliest

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 4:25 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge declined Tuesday to set a spring trial date for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business partner Richard W. Gates III after lawyers for the pair said they were overwhelmed by the number of documents produced by prosecutors in the case.



U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson indicated it could be autumn or later before the criminal trial gets underway. “I don’t have a problem with a trial in September or October,” she said.



Prosecutors had sought a May 14 trial date...

To view the full article, register now.