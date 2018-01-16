IRS Halts Certain Exams Of Int'l Cost-Sharing Arrangements

Law360, Washington (January 16, 2018, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service will halt new examinations on the allocation of costs for stock-based employee compensation in an international cost-sharing arrangement, pending the outcome of a related Ninth Circuit case involving Altera Corp.



The directive from Douglas O'Donnell, commissioner of the IRS' Large Business and International Division, is one of five directives issued Friday, all outlining priorities for transfer pricing cases.



The U.S. Tax Court in 2015 sided with circuit manufacturer Altera against the IRS, invalidating a regulation on how to include stock-based compensation in...

