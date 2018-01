BREAKING: CFPB To Reconsider Controversial Payday Lending Rule

Law360, New York (January 16, 2018, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday said it plans to reopen a controversial rule that would bring federal regulations to the payday lending and auto-title lending industries, likely indicating that the rule will be significantly weakened.



The CFPB under its former director, Richard Cordray, finalized a rule in October that would for the first time mandate that payday lenders determine that borrowers can afford the loans they take out, amid a host of other major reforms, marking the last major action of Cordray’s tenure....

To view the full article, register now.