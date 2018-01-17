UK Regulator Warns ATM Operators To Protect Cash Access

Law360, London (January 17, 2018, 2:35 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Payment Systems Regulator warned operators of automated teller machines on Wednesday that they must maintain access to cash for consumers, particularly in remote areas, after cuts to interchange fees were proposed.



The regulator, which oversees the U.K.’s £81 trillion ($111 trillion) payments industry, has published two independent studies in response to concerns voiced by Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of Parliament’s Treasury Committee, that fee cuts and growing competition among ATM providers could leave many consumers stranded.



One of the studies “suggests that geographically remote ATMs...

To view the full article, register now.